Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has secured defence contracts worth over ₹700 crore from the Indian Army. These orders are aimed at fulfilling troop transportation, logistics, and specialized mobility requirements under the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) program.





The vehicles to be supplied include Stallion 4x4 and 6x6 trucks, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform, designed to operate seamlessly in demanding terrains with superior reliability and off-road capabilities.





Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed pride in winning these orders, emphasizing the company's leadership in defence mobility solutions and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the armed forces.





Amandeep Singh, President of Defence Business, highlighted the robust future pipeline for defence orders and reaffirmed the company's dedication to India's self-reliance initiative, Atmanirbhar Bharat. Ashok Leyland is recognized as the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army.





These contracts further strengthen Ashok Leyland's position as a key provider of advanced land mobility solutions for India's armed and paramilitary forces while contributing significantly to indigenous manufacturing in the defence sector.





Agencies







