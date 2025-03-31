



The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹168.09 crore contract with Ashok Leyland Defence Systems Limited for the procurement of 54 Heavy Recovery Vehicles (HRVs) to bolster the Indian Army's combat force regeneration capabilities. The agreement was formalized in New Delhi on March 27, 2025.





These HRVs are designed to recover disabled, stranded, and damaged military vehicles in challenging terrains such as high-altitude regions and deserts, where Indian forces frequently operate.





Equipped with advanced lifting and winching mechanisms, the vehicles offer exceptional endurance and reliability to meet the demanding operational requirements of the Army. Reports suggest that these HRVs may be based on Ashok Leyland’s Stallion 6x6 MK-IV heavy trucks, though this has not been officially confirmed.





The vehicles are indigenously developed, aligning with the Indian government’s "Make in India" initiative. This procurement reduces dependency on foreign imports while supporting domestic innovation and manufacturing capabilities. The integration of these specialized vehicles is expected to enhance recovery operations, improve mission success rates, and strengthen operational readiness.





This acquisition marks another milestone in India's military modernization efforts, emphasizing technical sovereignty and self-reliance in defence technologies.





Agencies







