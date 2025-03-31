



The High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) currently under development by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) has achieved a significant milestone with its successful testing in a lake environment.





During the trials, the vehicle demonstrated exceptional dynamics in both surface and submerged conditions through multiple runs. The performance of its advanced sonar systems and communication modules was flawless, validating its design and operational capabilities.





This achievement underscores the potential of the AUV for extended underwater missions, marking a step forward in autonomous marine technology.





