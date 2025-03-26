



Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has embarked on a significant four-day visit to China, starting March 26, 2025. This trip marks his first state visit and is expected to be pivotal in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and China, especially following recent political changes in Bangladesh.





During his visit, Yunus will engage in high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 28. The agenda for their talks is anticipated to focus on enhancing cooperation and addressing various bilateral interests, with several agreements likely to be signed during this engagement. Yunus's visit comes at a time when Bangladesh aims to position itself as a manufacturing hub, encouraging Chinese companies to relocate their operations there due to favorable trade conditions.





On March 27, Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia, an influential platform where leaders from across Asia gather to discuss pressing global issues. His speech will center on the theme "Asia in a Changing World: Towards a Shared Future," and he is expected to meet with CEOs from major global and Chinese firms during the forum.





Additionally, Yunus will receive an honorary doctorate from Peking University and is set to discuss potential collaborations with Chinese hospital chains for establishing healthcare facilities in Bangladesh. This visit is seen as a crucial step in redefining Bangladesh's foreign relations, particularly in light of its shifting diplomatic stance following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





ANI







