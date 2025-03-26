



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has clarified its status regarding the ongoing flight ban to the UK, emphasising that no decision has yet been made by the UK Department for Transport (DfT) regarding the resumption of flights.





The DfT has not issued any formal communication about lifting the ban, and PIA's spokesperson urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours while confirming that Pakistani aviation authorities are in regular contact with their UK counterparts.





Despite PIA's hopes for a return to UK airspace, the DfT has reiterated that PIA remains on the UK Air Safety List, which prohibits all air carriers certified by Pakistan’s aviation authorities from operating commercial services to and from the UK.





This includes other airlines such as Airblue Limited and SereneAir. The ban was initially imposed in July 2020 following a scandal involving fraudulent pilot licenses, which raised significant safety concerns and led to extensive regulatory scrutiny.





Recent discussions within the British Air Safety Committee had briefly raised hopes for a potential lifting of the ban, but no timeline has been established for when this might occur. The DfT spokesperson confirmed that airlines must undergo a rigorous review process before any restrictions can be lifted. This process is ongoing, with no immediate resolution expected.





In a related development, PIA successfully resumed flights to European destinations in January 2025 after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency lifted its ban on the airline.





However, the situation with UK flights remains unresolved, and PIA continues to face significant financial challenges due to these restrictions, reportedly costing the airline around $144 million annually in lost revenue.





ANI







