



The Indian Cabinet is poised to approve a significant deal worth ₹45,000 crore for the acquisition of 145 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), also known as Prachand, from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





This procurement aims to bolster the capabilities of both the Indian Army and Air Force, particularly in enhancing security operations along the borders with Pakistan and China.





The Defence Ministry has been a strong proponent of this acquisition, emphasizing its potential to generate employment and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem within the defence sector. Following an earlier order for 156 LCHs, which is nearing final clearance after negotiations, this new deal reflects continued investment in indigenous defence manufacturing as part of India's "Make in India" initiative.





The previous order included 90 helicopters for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force, highlighting the strategic importance of these aircraft in high-altitude operations.





The Prachand helicopters are uniquely capable of operating at altitudes between 5,000 to 16,400 feet, making them suitable for challenging environments such as the Siachen Glacier and Eastern Ladakh.





They are equipped to fire both air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles and have integrated data chips that enable participation in network-centric operations. This capability not only enhances their operational effectiveness but also allows for improved coordination in combat scenarios.





In addition to the LCH procurement, the Cabinet Committee on Security has also approved a ₹7,000 crore deal for 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), which will be manufactured by Bharat Forge and TATA Group. This dual initiative underscores India's commitment to modernizing its military capabilities while fostering self-reliance in defence production.





RW News







