



A senior engineer at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), was arrested in Bangalore for allegedly leaking sensitive defence-related information to Pakistan.





The arrest, which occurred on March 20, 2025, was part of a coordinated operation involving central, state, and military intelligence agencies. The accused, 36 years old and originally from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of sharing critical details regarding India's communication and radar systems, office layouts, production systems, and information about senior officials in exchange for payments made via Bitcoin.





The Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, confirmed that the accused had been in contact with operatives from Pakistan's intelligence services and had utilized encrypted communication channels such as email, WhatsApp, and Telegram to transmit classified information.





Investigators suspect that he created a separate email account to draft sensitive documents while sharing login credentials instead of sending messages directly to avoid detection.





Authorities are currently probing the extent of the leaks and have seized accused laptop and mobile phone for further analysis. They are also investigating two additional suspects who were reportedly in contact with him.





This incident raises serious concerns regarding national security and the integrity of sensitive information within defence establishments in India.





Agencies







