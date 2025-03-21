



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the Indian Navy's latest guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on March 20, 2025. Accompanied by Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), Luxon's visit underscores the strengthening maritime ties between New Zealand and India.





The delegation was welcomed by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, who provided a comprehensive overview of INS Surat's advanced technology and strategic importance for national maritime security.





INS Surat was commissioned on January 15, 2025, and represents a significant achievement in India's defence capabilities, featuring over 75% indigenous content as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The visit coincided with the port call of RNZN's HMNZS Te Kaha, which is docked in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, further enhancing bilateral naval cooperation.





During their visit, discussions focused on strategic naval engagements and the evolving security landscape in the region.





Rear Admiral Golding also visited the Heritage Hall at Naval Dockyard and conferred with the Admiral Superintendent regarding potential technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha's upcoming return visit in April 2025. Planned activities during this period include cross-deck visits and sporting events aimed at fostering deeper military ties.





Upon departure from Mumbai, HMNZS Te Kaha is scheduled to participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Indian Navy, reinforcing operational synergy and a shared commitment to regional maritime security.





This visit marks a significant step in enhancing defence collaboration between India and New Zealand following a recent defence cooperation agreement signed on March 17, 2025.





