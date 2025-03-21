



In Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army personnel conducted patrolling operations on March 21, 2025, amidst challenging winter conditions characterised by thick snow and freezing temperatures. This operation took place in the snow-covered hills of Bhaderwah, demonstrating the Army's commitment to maintaining security in the region.





Brigadier Sunil Mishra, Commander of the 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, addressed the troops during the patrol, emphasising their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. He noted that while India progresses, certain neighboring countries attempt to hinder this progress by sending terrorists into the region. Over the past year, there has been an increase in terrorist activities, prompting intensified military operations. The Army has successfully neutralized several threats and continues to work towards eliminating remaining terrorist elements.





The Doda region has a history of terrorist attacks, making the Army's vigilant presence crucial for monitoring and preventing further incidents. Their proactive counter-terrorism strategies have yielded positive results, enhancing security for local residents.





In a related development, the Anantnag Police also took significant steps against drug trafficking by attaching properties worth ₹75 lakhs belonging to two drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.





This action reflects a broader commitment to dismantling networks that support illicit drug trade in the area, urging public cooperation in reporting drug-related activities to ensure community safety.





ANI







