



The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has recently apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals along with seven Indian citizens, including human traffickers, over a period of four days.





These arrests were made in various locations across the state, such as Lankamura, Nischintapur, Harinakhola, Agartala railway station, Churaibari railway station, Dharmanagar, Sabroom, and L K Para in Gomati district.





The BSF has enhanced its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura to combat illegal activities, including human trafficking and narcotics smuggling.





he force conducted nine village coordination meetings to address local concerns and seized drugs and contraband items in different parts of the state.





In the first week of March, the BSF successfully thwarted several smuggling attempts, seizing a large quantity of narcotics and other contraband worth ₹2.88 crore, including 280.67 kg of ganja.





This heightened security effort is part of a broader strategy to secure the porous Indo-Bangladesh border, which is vulnerable to irregular migration and trafficking.





The BSF works closely with local authorities to identify and apprehend individuals attempting to cross the border illegally, often facilitated by Indian touts.





The recent arrests highlight the ongoing challenges and the BSF's commitment to maintaining border security in the region.





ANI







