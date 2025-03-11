



India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has emphasized the urgent need for a unified national strategy to counter the growing threat posed by drones, particularly rogue unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This push comes amidst increasing concerns over the rapid evolution of drone technology and its misuse in areas ranging from military conflict to critical infrastructure sabotage.





The Indian military is already enhancing its anti-drone capabilities by integrating advanced technologies such as pre-fragmented ammunition, Integrated Drone Detection Systems (IDDS), and Drone Kill Systems (DKS).





However, the CDS has stressed the importance of staying ahead of evolving threats through continuous upgrades and hybrid solutions that combine both "soft kill" and "hard kill" measures.





The government is also preparing to implement a National Counter Rogue Drone Policy, which will include mandatory drone registration and the establishment of air traffic police to monitor and neutralise unauthorised drones.





These measures aim to address gaps in current response systems and prevent the misuse of drones for espionage, surveillance, or attacks. This initiative aligns with India's broader goal of becoming a global leader in drone manufacturing, with projections indicating significant growth in the domestic drone market by 2030.





Globally, the proliferation of drones has raised alarms about their potential use in destabilizing regions or targeting critical infrastructure.





For instance, incidents such as drones crashing near sensitive facilities have highlighted vulnerabilities that require immediate attention. The CDS's call for a unified approach reflects an understanding that counter-drone strategies must encompass military, civilian, and regulatory dimensions to effectively mitigate risks.





