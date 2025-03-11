



During the Aero India 2025 air show in Bangalore, a video of Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh expressing dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over delays in delivering Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A went viral.





In the video, the IAF chief criticised HAL for not meeting its commitments, stating, "I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen," and highlighting that none of the promised 11 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft were ready.





HAL responded by acknowledging the concerns and attributed the delays to technical issues rather than negligence or laziness. HAL's Chairman, D.K. Sunil, assured that these technical challenges had been resolved and that deliveries would begin soon.





The company emphasized its commitment to meeting IAF's requirements and resolving supply chain issues, including delays in receiving F404 engines from GE Aerospace.





Later, the IAF chief clarified during a media conclave that his remarks were part of a "friendly talk" with colleagues at HAL, aimed at emphasising accountability and urgency.





He expressed disappointment over the private conversation being leaked and reiterated his intention to motivate HAL rather than criticize publicly.





The Week Report







