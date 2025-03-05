



China has swiftly retaliated against the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, announcing significant duties on a range of U.S. imports. On March 4, 2025, Beijing declared that it would impose an additional 15% tariff on key American agricultural products, including chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton.





Furthermore, China will apply a 10% tariff on other U.S. food imports such as soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, effective from March 10, 2025.





In addition to these tariffs, China has taken further measures to counter the U.S. actions. The Ministry of Commerce has added several U.S. companies, including drone manufacturer Skydio, to its "unreliable entity list," restricting their ability to purchase goods from China without special permission.





China has also initiated legal action against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization (WTO), emphasising its commitment to safeguarding its rights and interests in international trade.





These retaliatory measures come in response to President Trump's decision to increase tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, as part of a broader strategy aimed at addressing issues such as fentanyl trafficking and trade imbalances.





The escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China have raised concerns about the potential impact on global trade and economic stability. Despite these tensions, China has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve the disputes through equal-footed consultation.





