



Ashish Sinha, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 2005 batch, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia. Currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sinha is expected to assume his new role shortly.





This appointment marks a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Estonia, which have been cordial and friendly since their establishment in 1991. India recognized the Republic of Estonia on September 9, 1991, and formal diplomatic relations were established on December 2 of the same year.





Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Estonia's President Alar Karis during the AI Action Summit in Paris, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.





This meeting underscores the growing bilateral relations between the two nations. As Ambassador, Ashish Sinha will play a crucial role in further developing these ties and fostering deeper engagement in various sectors. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed Sinha's appointment, highlighting his imminent assumption of duties in Estonia.







