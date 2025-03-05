



China has firmly responded to the latest U.S. tariffs by announcing its readiness to engage in a trade war if necessary. Following President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese imports, China swiftly retaliated with tariffs of up to 15% on select U.S. goods, including agricultural products like chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton.





These countermeasures are part of China's strategic response aimed at impacting sectors crucial to Trump's support base, such as U.S. farmers, while leaving room for potential negotiations.





In a statement, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, emphasized that China will "fight till the end" if the U.S. continues its aggressive trade policies.





Jian urged the U.S. to abandon its confrontational stance and return to a path of dialogue and cooperation, highlighting that China is not intimidated by U.S. tactics.





China's actions also include placing restrictions on exports to certain U.S. companies and initiating investigations into American products, further escalating tensions in the trade relationship.





Despite the tough rhetoric, China's approach is seen as a strategic opening rather than a full-scale retaliation, indicating a willingness to negotiate while maintaining its stance against U.S. tariffs.





Veteran Chinese analyst Victor Gao noted that China is better prepared for a trade war than it was during Trump's first term, having diversified its markets beyond the U.S.





However, both countries are likely to avoid a full-blown trade war due to its potential economic consequences for both nations.





ANI







