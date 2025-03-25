



Chinese President Xi Jinping's extensive anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is reportedly aimed at modernising the military to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan by 2027, according to a recent U.S. intelligence report.





Released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the report highlights that up to 65% of government officials in China engage in bribery or corruption, which has been a significant concern for Xi since he took power in 2012.





During his tenure, nearly 5 million officials have faced graft charges, indicating a systemic issue within the government and military structures.





The report details that Xi's focus on addressing corruption within the PLA is not merely about internal governance but is also tied to military readiness.





High-profile removals, including General Li Shangfu, the former defence minister, and Admiral Miao Hua, who oversaw political loyalty within the PLA, underscore the seriousness of Xi's efforts to ensure loyalty and effectiveness in the military. These actions reflect deep-rooted concerns that corruption could hinder the PLA's operational capabilities as it gears up for potential conflict over Taiwan.





In October 2020, Xi set a goal for the PLA to become a "modern military" by 2027, aligning with U.S. assessments that this timeline suggests an intention to be ready for an invasion of Taiwan by that year.





The DNI report also claims that Xi has accumulated over $1 billion in assets through family connections, further complicating the political landscape within China.





The implications of this report are significant not only for Taiwan but also for international relations, as U.S. officials continue to monitor China's military developments and strategize responses to Beijing's growing assertiveness in the region.





ANI







