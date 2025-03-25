



Police in Balochistan's Panjgur district used tear gas to disperse protesters as a shutter-down strike entered its third day on March 24, 2025. The protests were organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in response to the arrests of its leadership and a crackdown on their sit-in demonstration in Quetta.





Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent activist and BYC leader, along with 16 others, was arrested during a raid on their protest camp on March 22, shortly after they reported that three protesters had died due to police action.





The BYC reported ongoing violence against demonstrators, stating that protests in Panjgur continued "amid firing and state violence." They demanded an end to state repression, enforced disappearances, and the targeting of peaceful protesters. The situation escalated further with reports of security forces using live rounds and tear gas against the crowd.





In addition to Panjgur, protests were also held in Kalat, where demonstrators condemned police brutality and called for justice amid increasing state violence. The BYC described these demonstrations as part of a "growing wave of resistance" against government oppression.





Mahrang Baloch's family has expressed concern over her detention. Her sister, Nadia Baloch, managed to meet her briefly after a lengthy wait, during which she threatened to go on a hunger strike if denied access. Mahrang conveyed a message of resilience and urged continued peaceful protests for justice. Notably, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai voiced her support for Mahrang Baloch, highlighting the broader human rights violations faced by vulnerable populations in Balochistan.





The crackdown on protests has drawn attention to the ongoing struggle for rights and justice among the Baloch people, amidst allegations of state-led violence and repression against activists.





