



Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, participated in the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), engaging with global maritime leaders to discuss strategies for a secure, sustainable, and prosperous maritime future. During the event, he emphasised India's commitment to digitalization and future-ready shipping, highlighting initiatives like ONOP, NLP (Marine), and MAITRI that aim to streamline port operations and enhance real-time data sharing.





Sonowal held significant meetings with key figures including Singapore's Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Philippe Tabarot, France's Minister of Transport. These discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring collaborative opportunities in maritime investment and technology. He also met with industry leaders such as Jeremy Nixon, Global CEO of ONE, to foster collaboration between government and industry.





In his address, Sonowal outlined India's vision for enhancing maritime connectivity and supply chains through strategic projects like the IMEEC and the Eastern Maritime Corridor. He announced a USD 20 billion investment aimed at improving logistics and port infrastructure, with a goal of increasing India's global cargo share from 6% to 15% by 2047.





Sustainability was a key theme in Sonowal's remarks; he highlighted initiatives such as the development of Green Hydrogen Hub Ports in Kandla, Tuticorin, and Paradip to promote low-emission shipping. He also mentioned India's leadership role in the IMO's Green Voyage 2050 initiative to assist developing nations with energy transitions.





In conclusion, Sonowal reaffirmed India's commitment to building a green, secure, and inclusive maritime future through partnerships that can transform current challenges into sustainable opportunities. He stated that "Oceans unite us," emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving these goals.





ANI







