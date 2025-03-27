



China has been identified as the most significant military threat to U.S. national security, according to a report released by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on March 26, 2025.





This assessment, presented during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, highlights China's advanced military capabilities and its ambitions under President Xi Jinping as primary concerns for the United States.





The report states that China poses the "most comprehensive and robust military threat" to U.S. interests globally, underlining its role as a strategic competitor.





The intelligence community notes that Beijing's military modernization includes advanced technologies such as hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, and an expanding nuclear arsenal, which collectively enhance its offensive capabilities.





Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard articulated that China is actively seeking to position itself as a leading global power, driven by a belief that the U.S. is attempting to contain its rise and undermine the Chinese Communist Party's authority.





The report also points out that China's military is developing counter-intervention capabilities specifically designed to challenge U.S. military operations in the Pacific region.





In addition to traditional military threats, the report underscores China's persistent cyber threats against U.S. government and private sector infrastructure. It warns that if a major conflict with the U.S. appears imminent, China could resort to aggressive cyber operations aimed at disrupting critical infrastructure and military assets.





The DNI report reflects a growing concern about China's strategic ambitions and its potential to reshape global power dynamics, particularly in the context of technological advancements and military capabilities.





ANI







