

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the ongoing efforts to mend the strained relationship between India and China following the traumatic clashes in the Galwan Valley in 2020. Speaking at an event hosted by the Asia Society, he emphasised that while there has been some improvement since October 2024, significant challenges remain unresolved.





Jaishankar described the situation as "very traumatic," noting that it was not only the bloodshed that marked the conflict but also a blatant disregard for previously established agreements between the two nations.





He stated, "The departure from the terms of what was agreed to was very sharp and very substantial," highlighting the severity of the breach in trust that occurred during those events.





Jaishankar acknowledged that both nations are actively working to address the aftermath of the clashes, which have left lingering issues.





He remarked, "We're still dealing with some parts of this; it is not that the issue has completely gone away." The minister underscored the importance of maintaining peace along their shared border, asserting that a tense relationship serves neither country’s interests.





He articulated a vision where differences should not escalate into disputes, stating, "We do compete on many issues. But because we compete, it doesn't mean that there should be a conflict between us."





In October 2024, India and China reached a disengagement agreement concerning Depsang and Demchok, which were identified as the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.





Following this agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in discussions aimed at further improving bilateral relations. Jaishankar expressed optimism about these developments, saying, "We genuinely, sincerely think that this is in our mutual interest."





Reflecting on historical context, Jaishankar recalled how it took years for relations to normalise after previous conflicts, indicating that rebuilding trust is a gradual process.





He concluded by reiterating that both nations must find ways to address their differences constructively to avoid future conflicts and foster a more stable relationship moving forward.





ANI







