



L&T-Cloudfiniti, a division of Larsen & Toubro, has announced strategic partnerships with three prominent artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups: Hanooman AI, CoRover, and Pidima AI. This initiative aims to drive innovation in various sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, vertical AI, and conversational technologies, both in India and globally.





The collaboration with Hanooman AI, which specialises in healthcare and life sciences, will focus on utilizing advanced AI-powered tools to transform healthcare practices in India.





This partnership is expected to enhance patient outcomes, optimize treatment pathways, and advance medical research through the integration of AI-driven insights into healthcare operations.





CoRover, another partner, is known for developing conversational AI technologies. The collaboration aims to improve real-time communication and personalised interactions across various industries by leveraging CoRover's foundational models like BharatGPT.





This will enhance user experiences in customer service and education by enabling more natural, human-like conversations.





Finally, L&T-Cloudfiniti's partnership with Pidima AI, a UK-based start-up, will focus on mission-critical industries such as healthcare, MedTech, automotive, and aerospace. Pidima's Agentic AI platform automates compliance documentation and test specifications, significantly reducing costs and increasing operational efficiency.





These partnerships reflect L&T-Cloudfiniti's commitment to fostering AI adoption across diverse industries by harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver smarter and more efficient solutions.





The collaborations are poised to elevate L&T-Cloudfiniti’s offerings in critical domains and pave the way for innovative advancements in digital transformation.





Agencies







