



On March 7, 2025, an incident involving an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft occurred at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal. According to Indian Air Force officials, the crew of the aircraft is safe, and the plane is being recovered from the site.





This incident marks the second aviation accident involving the Indian Air Force on the same day, following a Jaguar fighter jet crash in Haryana's Panchkula district earlier in the day. In the Panchkula incident, the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft after it encountered a system malfunction during a routine training sortie.





The AN-32 aircraft crash-landing in Bagdogra highlights the challenges faced by the Indian Air Force in maintaining its fleet, particularly with the AN-32, which has been involved in several significant incidents in the past, including crashes in 2016 and 2019.





Despite these challenges, the safety of the crew in the recent incident underscores the effectiveness of emergency procedures and training within the Indian Air Force.





An investigation into the cause of the Bagdogra incident is likely to follow, similar to the inquiry ordered for the Jaguar crash.





Agencies







