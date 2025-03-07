



A significant security breach occurred during Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom, involving a pro-Khalistani protester who attempted to block his convoy outside Chatham House in London.





The incident has sparked strong reactions from both India and the UK. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India condemned the breach, stating that it reflects the "licence accorded to such forces" in the UK, as well as indifference to their intimidation tactics.





The MEA emphasized that while they noted the UK Foreign Office's condemnation of the incident, their view of its sincerity would depend on the actions taken against the culprits, both in this case and previous instances.





The UK Foreign Office also strongly condemned the incident, asserting that any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are "completely unacceptable".





The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and the UK reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security of all diplomatic visitors.





However, India's concerns highlight a broader issue of perceived leniency towards separatist groups in the UK, which have been involved in similar incidents in the past, such as the removal of the Indian flag at the High Commission in London in March 2023.





UK Opposition MP Bob Blackman raised the issue in Parliament, calling for the Home Secretary to address the safety of visiting dignitaries and labelling the incident an "affront to democracy".





The incident occurred during Jaishankar's official visit to the UK, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, including trade and defence cooperation. The situation underscores the diplomatic tensions between India and the UK regarding the handling of extremist groups.





News18 Report







