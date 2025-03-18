



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently emphasized India's increasing economic sophistication during his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2025.





He described India as a "critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery" for New Zealand, highlighting a significant shift in trade dynamics that extends beyond traditional wood exports.





This statement came following his bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both leaders charted a path for future cooperation between their nations.





Luxon noted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders, which spans over two centuries, and praised India's democratic process, referencing the impressive voter turnout in recent elections.





He underscored the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, advocating for a space where countries can operate without external interference.





In addition to trade, the leaders agreed on enhancing collaboration in scientific fields, particularly regarding climate change and space exploration.





They also discussed improving air links and fostering cooperation in primary sectors. Both countries are set to negotiate a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) to further solidify their economic ties, alongside arrangements to facilitate the mobility of professionals and skilled workers.





Luxon's visit marks a pivotal moment in India-New Zealand relations, with both leaders committed to deepening their partnership across various sectors, including trade, investment, defence, education, and technology.





