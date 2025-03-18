



India and New Zealand are significantly enhancing their bilateral relations through the revival of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and a series of strategic partnerships. During New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to India, both nations agreed to restart discussions on the FTA, which had been stalled since 2015.





The first round of negotiations is set to commence in April 2025, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive framework to boost trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, education, and digital innovation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of this agreement for unlocking new avenues for mutual growth, while Luxon highlighted India's critical role in New Zealand's trade strategy.





In addition to trade discussions, India and New Zealand signed several key agreements to strengthen their defence and security ties. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation was established, institutionalizing regular engagement between the two countries.





This agreement reflects a shared commitment to addressing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and enhancing maritime cooperation.





Both leaders also expressed their mutual concerns regarding terrorism and pledged to collaborate against extremist activities that threaten their nations.





Overall, these developments mark a pivotal moment in India-New Zealand relations, showcasing a commitment to not only deepen economic ties but also enhance strategic partnerships across various sectors.





The revival of FTA talks coupled with defence agreements signals a robust alignment aimed at fostering resilience and prosperity for both countries in an increasingly interconnected global landscape.





ANI







