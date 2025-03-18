



US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed her deep affection for India during her recent visit, stating, "I love so much about India.





I always feel at home when I'm here." In an interview, she highlighted the warmth and kindness of the Indian people, as well as her enjoyment of Indian cuisine, particularly dishes like Dal Makhani and fresh Paneer.





Gabbard also emphasised the influence of the Bhagavad Gita on her life, noting how the teachings of Lord Krishna provide her with strength and peace during challenging times.





Tulsi Gabbard, emphasised the centrality of her spiritual practice and relationship with God. In her remarks, she stated, "Every day, I do my best to live in a way that is pleasing to God and to be of service to all of God's children."





Gabbard reflected on the teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, noting their significance in her life: "At different times in my life, whether serving in war zones or facing challenges today, I turn to Krishna's teachings to Arjuna. These teachings provide me with strength, peace, and great comfort through all my days."





This visit marks Gabbard's first trip to India since taking office as the U.S. Director of National Intelligence. The Asia segment of her trip is set to conclude with her address at the Raisina Dialogue on March 18, 2025. Her comments highlight a deep personal commitment to spirituality as a guiding force in her professional and personal life, illustrating how ancient wisdom continues to resonate in contemporary contexts.





Her visit included discussions on enhancing US-India defence and intelligence cooperation.





Gabbard met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gifted her holy water from the Ganges, and engaged in talks with Indian officials on various security issues.





She reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations, especially in the context of global challenges such as terrorism and minority persecution in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.





Gabbard's remarks underscore a commitment to strengthening ties between the US and India, reflecting a shared vision for cooperation in defence and strategic security matters.





ANI







