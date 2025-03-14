



Days after the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a new wave of violence struck Pakistan when Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched a suicide attack on a military base. The attack occurred near the Frontier Corps (FC) camp in South Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





According to reports, a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle near the camp, leading to a confrontation between militants and security forces.





The Pakistan Army reported killing between eight to ten militants during the incident, although some sources suggest the number could be higher, with up to 10 militants killed.





The attack follows a tense stand-ff between the BLA and Pakistani security forces after the BLA hijacked the Jaffar Express on March 11.





The train, carrying over 450 passengers, including 200 security personnel, was targeted in the Bolan Valley. Pakistani forces eventually neutralized all 33 attackers, but not before 21 passengers were killed. The remaining hostages were safely rescued in a multi-day operation.





These incidents highlight the escalating security challenges in Pakistan, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan. The TTP and BLA are among several militant groups active in these areas, contributing to a significant increase in terrorism-related violence in recent years.





The Pakistani government has vowed to continue its fight against terrorism, with the interior minister expressing solidarity with the security forces in their efforts to eliminate terrorism from the country.





Agencies







