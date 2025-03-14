



China has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, Pakistan, and reaffirmed its strong support for Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism. The attack, carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), targeted a train with over 450 passengers, resulting in multiple casualties and a large-scale security operation.





Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasised China's firm opposition to terrorism in any form and pledged continued support for Pakistan in maintaining social stability and protecting civilians' safety.





Mao Ning also underscored China's readiness to enhance counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan to ensure regional stability. The attack occurred near the Mashkaf Tunnel, about 157 kilometres from Quetta, when BLA militants targeted the railway track, forcing the train to stop and taking over 400 people hostage, including security personnel. The Pakistan Army responded by eliminating 33 rebels, with four soldiers also killed in the operation.





The incident highlights the escalating violence in Balochistan, where militant groups have targeted infrastructure and personnel associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key component of China's Belt and Road Initiative. China has consistently condemned such attacks and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regional peace and security.





In recent years, China has faced several attacks on its nationals and projects in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, which have led to increased calls for enhanced security measures and cooperation between the two countries.





Despite these challenges, China remains committed to its strategic partnership with Pakistan, viewing it as crucial for regional stability and the success of the CPEC.





