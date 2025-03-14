



The recent hostage crisis involving the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, Pakistan, has led to conflicting reports and claims from both the Pakistan military and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Here is a summary of the situation:





On March 11, the Jaffar Express was attacked by the BLA in Balochistan, resulting in the train being derailed and hundreds of passengers being taken hostage. The BLA demanded the release of Baloch prisoners and activists in exchange for the hostages.





According to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), they still hold hostages from the Jaffar Express, contrary to the Pakistan military's claim that all hostages have been freed. The BLA accuses the military of misleading the public and asserts that some hostages were released by the BLA itself, not by the military. The BLA spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, stated that the state has abandoned its hostages to die and will bear responsibility for their deaths. However, there is no specific number provided by the BLA regarding how many hostages they claim to still hold.





Pakistani security forces, including the army, air force, and Frontier Corps, conducted a rescue operation that lasted about 30 hours. They reported killing all 33 attackers and freeing over 340 passengers.





Official reports indicate that at least 21 civilians and four security personnel were killed during the operation. However, there are varying reports on the total number of casualties, with some sources suggesting higher figures.





The BLA has disputed the military's claim of resolving the crisis, stating that they still hold hostages and are engaged in ongoing conflict. They accused the military of misleading the public and claimed that some hostages were released by the BLA itself.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan to review the security situation and condemned the rising threat of militancy, emphasising the need to eradicate terrorism for peace and prosperity.





Survivors described the attack as terrifying, with accounts of intense gunfire and panic. Some reported being forced to flee through rugged terrain to escape the violence.





The situation remains tense, with ongoing disputes over the status of the hostages and the conflict's resolution.





