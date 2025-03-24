



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has urged India to enhance its domestic production capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly in light of recent delays experienced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in delivering TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





These delays were attributed to a U.S. firm's hold-up in supplying engines, highlighting the vulnerabilities associated with dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for critical defence supplies.





The committee emphasised that equipping India’s armed forces with modern platforms is essential for effectively addressing unforeseen security challenges.





It called on the Ministry of Defence to incrementally develop domestic production capabilities to “strategically acceptable levels.” Acknowledging that the pursuit of self-reliance has sometimes contributed to delays, the committee maintained that this strategy is vital for India's long-term defence interests.





To support this initiative, the committee recommended bolstering research and development (R&D) efforts within Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) through increased funding, improved infrastructure, and enhanced human resource support.





These measures aim to accelerate the development of advanced defence technologies and foster greater self-sufficiency in India's defence sector.





The overarching goal is to create a robust domestic defence ecosystem that can meet national security needs while reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.





Agencies







