



The delay in the delivery of GE F-404 engines has significant implications for the TEJAS MK-1A program, impacting production timelines, operational readiness, and defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Key consequences include:





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been forced to postpone the delivery of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to the IAF. Originally scheduled for early 2024, only 2–3 jets are now expected to be delivered in the 2024–25 fiscal year instead of the promised 16.





HAL has implemented contingency measures, such as using Category B engines for pre-flight testing, but these are temporary solutions that cannot fully replace the operational readiness provided by the F-404 engines.





The IAF's combat capabilities have been adversely affected due to delays in inducting TEJAS MK-1A jets. This setback comes at a time when the IAF is looking to modernise its fleet and bolster its air combat capabilities against regional threats.





The delayed deployment of TEJAS MK-1A squadrons means that the IAF’s plans to operationalise advanced radar systems and avionics integrated into these aircraft will also be deferred.





Implications In Delay of Supply Chain Disruptions of GE F-414 Engines For TEJAS MK-1A





HAL has ruled out switching to alternative engines due to technical complexities and re-certification requirements, which would further delay the program by years. This underscores the dependence on GE's F-404 engines as a critical component of the TEJAS MK-1A design.





Supply chain disruptions, including shortages of key materials like titanium and labour losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, have compounded delays. GE Aerospace’s restructuring into independent entities has also impacted manufacturing efficiency.





The delays could potentially trigger penalty clauses under the $716 million contract signed between HAL and GE Aerospace in 2021. However, HAL appears focused on resolving logistical issues rather than pursuing penalties.





The slowdown in deliveries may affect HAL’s ability to meet future orders for additional TEJAS MK-1A aircraft beyond the initial batch of 83 jets.





The delays highlight vulnerabilities in India's reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components like engines. This could accelerate efforts to develop indigenous alternatives, such as reviving the Kaveri engine program or advancing collaborations for co-production of GE F414 engines for future Tejas variants.





HAL and GE are working to stabilise engine supplies by 2026, the current delays have disrupted production schedules, hindered IAF modernisation plans, and exposed strategic dependencies that India may need to address for long-term self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





