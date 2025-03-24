



India is strategically positioned to lead the global drone revolution, according to Peter Langford, CEO of Avironix Private Limited, who spoke at the 'Drone Industry Conclave 2025' in Coimbatore.





He highlighted the significance of a robust regulatory framework established by the Drone Rules 2021, a burgeoning market, and a pool of skilled engineers as key factors facilitating this advancement.





The Indian drone market is witnessing substantial growth, with opportunities for local manufacturers in producing drone components. Langford emphasised the importance of indigenising software stacks and electronics to enhance data security, particularly in cybersecurity and data processing areas.





G. Sankar, Project Director at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (DRDO), showcased India's capabilities with the TAPAS MALE drone, which boasts over 20 hours of flight time and beyond visual line of sight operations using satellite communication. He noted that DRDO is also developing advanced technologies such as stealth capabilities and radar-absorbing materials essential for modern drones.





Shankar Vanavarayar, president of Kumaraguru Institutions, stressed the need for interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, social scientists, urban planners, and policymakers to tackle challenges in airspace management and regulatory frameworks.





The conclave addressed various applications for drones across sectors like agriculture, defence, logistics, healthcare, and smart cities.





Participants discussed regulatory complexities and technological limitations, including battery efficiency and payload capacity, while exploring opportunities for start-ups and investments within the drone ecosystem. This collaborative effort aims to shape a promising future for India's drone industry as it seeks to become a global leader by 2030.





Agencies







