



The Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), a Bangalore-based lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the TEJAS aircraft, on March 04, 2025.





The OBOGS-based ILSS is a cutting-edge system designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating dependence on traditional liquid oxygen cylinder-based systems. The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the TEJAS-Prototype Vehicle-3 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)/Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), meeting stringent aeromedical standards in varied flight conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet Above Mean Sea Level and high-G manoeuvres.





Performance evaluations covered critical aspects such as oxygen concentration, demand breathing, availability of 100% oxygen, aerobatic manoeuvres at required altitudes for full functional testing of Anti – G Valve, Breathing Oxygen System (BOS) ON during taxing, Take-off, Cruise, G turns and re-join approach & landing.





Following flight clearance from Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), the system successfully met all specified parameters. Beyond OBOGS, the ILSS integrates 10 Line Replaceable Units, including the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator, BOS, Emergency Oxygen System, Oxygen Sensor, Anti-G valve, and other advanced components. This would ensure real-time oxygen generation, enhancing pilot endurance and operational effectiveness.





The system has been manufactured by L&T as a Development cum Production Partner, reflecting a significant collaboration between DRDO and Indian defence industries. Notably, the ILSS has 90% indigenous content, furthering India’s self-reliance in aerospace technology. With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft.





This milestone has been achieved through the collaborative efforts of DEBEL, ADA, HAL, CEMILAC, National Flight Test Centre, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, and the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Defence Minister congratulated DRDO, IAF, Public Sector Undertakings, and industry partners on this remarkable achievement, emphasising that this development reinforces India’s commitment to cutting-edge defence technologies and aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’





Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also lauded the DRDO team, the IAF, and industry partners for their contributions towards the successful high-altitude trial of the Indigenous ILSS for TEJAS.





PIB







