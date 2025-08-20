



In a major development, the White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed fresh economic sanctions on India by doubling tariffs to 50 percent, with the intention of indirectly pressuring Russia into ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her recent briefing, stated that the new sanctions are part of a larger strategy aimed at exerting "secondary pressure" on Russia by targeting some of its key trading partners, including India.





Trump’s move comes at a critical juncture in diplomatic efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table, as the U.S. administration looks to accelerate peace talks and end a war that has deeply unsettled the global security and economic environment.





Leavitt emphasised that President Trump has been relentless in his push to conclude the war, noting that he has not only sanctioned India but also engaged in unprecedented public pressure campaigns and high-level diplomatic discussions.





Behind the sanctions, the administration’s reasoning lies in India’s continued economic partnership with Russia, particularly its oil and defence imports, which have been perceived by Washington as indirectly sustaining Moscow’s wartime capacity. By raising tariffs on Indian goods, the Trump administration is signalling to New Delhi that it needs to recalibrate its stance in the conflict and align more closely with Western efforts to isolate Russia.





The Press Secretary further revealed that Trump recently hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, where the two leaders had what was described as their “best conversation” to date.





During this meeting, Trump reportedly expressed openness to a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signalling his willingness to personally engage in brokering a ceasefire or peace roadmap. According to Leavitt, “the president wants to move fast and bring this war to an end as quickly as possible,” casting Trump as a proactive statesman seeking immediate resolutions rather than prolonged negotiations.





In line with these efforts, the administration coordinated meetings with several European leaders and the NATO Secretary General within just 48 hours of Trump’s one-on-one dialogue with Putin on American soil.





Leavitt highlighted that the European leaders were so encouraged by the progress in talks that they immediately flew to Washington to be briefed, underlining the level of diplomatic momentum the administration has created. She also contrasted Trump’s outreach with that of his predecessor, claiming that previous U.S. administrations did not provide such direct and immediate readouts of Russia’s positions in the ongoing conflict.





The White House reinforced its long-standing claim that the Ukraine war would never have erupted had Donald Trump been president at the time of its onset. Leavitt even went as far as to confirm that Putin himself acknowledged this claim, adding that both European leaders and Russia’s president appeared to agree with Trump’s assertion.





This framing has been strategically used by the administration to underscore Trump’s ability to deter conflict through strong diplomacy and personal influence.





Addressing concerns about the long-term sustainability of any peace deal, Leavitt stated that Trump is actively engaging with European leaders and NATO members to ensure that any eventual settlement will have lasting security guarantees, even beyond his presidency.





She reassured reporters that the President is dedicating significant personal time, energy, and effort to foster lasting peace—not merely short-term ceasefire arrangements. The Trump administration’s engagement has been described as all-encompassing, involving consistent dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as with key transatlantic partners.





In conclusion, Trump’s bold decision to impose sanctions on India underscores his unconventional approach to international diplomacy—using indirect economic levers on Russia’s allies to force progress on Ukraine peace talks. While the move risks straining ties with New Delhi, a critical U.S. strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific, the administration appears confident that the larger goal of ending the war justifies the pressure.





With multiple high-level talks, including potential trilateral negotiations between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky on the horizon, Washington is positioning itself as the central mediator in the crisis, determined to achieve a breakthrough that has eluded the international community for over three years.





Based On ANI Report







