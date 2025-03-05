



India is at a critical juncture in modernising its air force, facing a strategic decision between acquiring advanced foreign fighter jets and focusing on indigenous development.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates an ageing fleet, with only 31 combat squadrons, far below the authorised strength of 42. This situation is exacerbated by China's rapid military expansion, having acquired 435 fighter and ground attack aircraft over the past decade, while India has lost 151 aircraft during the same period.





One of the options considered is the American F-35 stealth fighter, which is among the world's most advanced aircraft. However, its high cost of $80 million per unit and the lack of co-production rights pose significant challenges for India.





The F-35's integration into India's diverse fleet, which includes Russian, French, and indigenous planes, would also be logistically complex. Experts view the F-35 proposal as more symbolic, aimed at boosting U.S. arms exports rather than addressing India's specific needs.





Another contender was Russia's Sukhoi Su-57, but India withdrew from a joint development program in 2018 due to concerns over technology transfer, cost-sharing, and performance reliability. The Su-57 faces production issues and geopolitical challenges, making it less appealing as a long-term solution for India.





India's Indigenous Fighter Development





India is actively pursuing the development of indigenous fighter jets to address its dwindling fighter squadron numbers and reliance on foreign aircraft. The country aims to acquire over 500 domestically produced aircraft, with key programs including the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2. The TEJAS MK-1A has seen significant progress, with an order for 83 units and plans for an additional 97 aircraft pending approval.

However, the delivery of these jets has faced delays, which have been a source of frustration for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it struggles to maintain adequate squadron strength.

The TEJAS MK-2, a more advanced variant, is currently under development and is expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2035. This will be followed by the induction of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, which is slated for operational deployment by 2035. The AMCA project has received significant funding and is seen as a crucial step towards enhancing India's air power capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign aircraft.

In addition to these indigenous efforts, India is also exploring the procurement of foreign fighter jets through the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. This $20 billion initiative aims to acquire 114 multi-role fighter jets, with the condition that foreign manufacturers must produce these aircraft in India under technology transfer agreements. However, the MRFA program has faced delays since its inception in 2019, and the Rafale remains a leading contender due to its existing presence in the IAF.

India's naval aviation capabilities are also being bolstered with the development of the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), designed specifically for the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers. The TEDBF is expected to enhance maritime defence capabilities with its multi-role design and radar-evading technologies, although it will not have full stealth capabilities.

India's strategy for expanding its fighter jet inventory is focused on both indigenous development and strategic foreign collaborations, with a long-term vision of building self-reliance in defence manufacturing. However, challenges such as funding constraints, delays in domestic production, and the need for timely delivery of home grown fighters remain significant hurdles in this endeavour.

Challenges In India's Fighter Jet Acquisition

India's fighter jet acquisition process is fraught with several key challenges that hinder the country's efforts to modernise its air force effectively. Stringent budget constraints are a significant issue, as the real-term defence spending has decreased, limiting India's ability to purchase or develop advanced fighter jets. This financial constraint is exacerbated by the high costs associated with acquiring foreign aircraft, such as the F-35, which is priced at approximately $80 million per unit.

Another major challenge is domestic program delays, particularly those driven by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The development of indigenous aircraft like the Tejas Mark 1A and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has faced significant delays, forcing India to rely on temporary foreign purchases to fill the gap in its fighter fleet. This reliance on foreign aircraft undermines India's goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative.

Lastly, foreign engine dependence poses a critical challenge. The use of General Electric's F-404 engines in the TEJAS fighters highlights India's vulnerability to supply chain disruptions. This dependence on foreign components not only affects operational readiness but also strategic autonomy, making it imperative for India to accelerate its domestic research and development in aircraft engines. Addressing these challenges is crucial for India to strengthen its air force capabilities and achieve long-term defence autonomy.

MRFA Program

India also plans to purchase 114 foreign multi-role fighter aircraft worth $20 billion under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, which requires foreign manufacturers to produce in India with technology transfer agreements. However, this program has been delayed since 2019. The Rafale is currently a front-runner due to delays in its induction into the IAF.





Despite its emphasis on self-sufficiency, India faces challenges such as budget constraints, delays in domestic programs, and dependence on foreign engines. The future strategy involves bridging gaps with more Rafales or TEJAS MK-1As in the short term, enhancing co-production deals, and accelerating indigenous projects like the AMCA to achieve long-term self-reliance.





End Note





India's pursuit of air superiority and defence autonomy is hindered by significant challenges in the development and delivery of indigenous aircraft. Despite the importance of Western technology collaborations, the timely delivery of home-grown aircraft remains the most pressing issue. Delays in projects such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) have been compounded by a reliance on imported engines and critical systems, which not only increase costs but also create geopolitical vulnerabilities.

The Indian aerospace industry faces several structural challenges. The ecosystem, including tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers, is underdeveloped compared to global standards. Limited domestic facilities for high-end research, testing, and simulation further impede progress. Moreover, the dominance of state-owned enterprises like HAL restricts private sector participation, which could otherwise bring efficiency and innovation.

To overcome these challenges, India must focus on developing indigenous critical technologies such as jet engines, AESA radars, and advanced avionics. The 'Make in India' initiative and Atmanirbhar Bharat policies aim to reduce foreign dependence by promoting local manufacturing and technology transfer partnerships. Enhancing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities and adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and predictive maintenance are also crucial for improving operational readiness.

Ultimately, achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing is essential for India's long-term air superiority. This requires a multi-pronged strategy that includes streamlined processes, adequate funding, and timely execution of projects. By addressing these challenges, India can break the cycle of delays and foreign dependence, ensuring a robust and autonomous defence sector.



