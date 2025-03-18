



During the Raisina Dialogue 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged with various global leaders to discuss enhancing international relations.





The three-day conference, which commenced on March 17, 2025, in New Delhi, attracted representatives from approximately 125 countries, including ministers and former heads of state.





On the first day, Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Sweden, Ireland, Ghana, and Slovenia. He highlighted his discussions with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon regarding global challenges and the need for collaborative solutions.





Jaishankar also emphasized strengthening ties with European nations during his meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria M Stenergard and Ireland's Tánaiste Simon Harris. He expressed appreciation for the bonds formed during his recent visit to Ireland and acknowledged the importance of these relationships in addressing shared geopolitical issues.





He had a productive meeting with Ghana's Foreign Minister, exploring opportunities for development partnerships and South-South cooperation.





In a lighter moment, Jaishankar shared a photograph of his encounter with New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, showcasing the diverse interactions that characterise the Raisina Dialogue.





The event serves as a crucial platform for discussing pressing global issues under the theme "Kālachakra - People, Peace and Planet," facilitating dialogues among decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world.





