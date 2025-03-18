



Former President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives stressed the critical importance of India's role in the nation's prosperity during a recent interview. He stated that "Don't think that Maldives can prosper without India," highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two countries.





Nasheed articulated that India's support is vital for the Maldives' economic growth and security, reinforcing his belief that a close partnership with India is essential for the island nation's development.





In the context of recent political tensions, Nasheed addressed speculation about India's involvement in regime change in the Maldives, particularly following reports suggesting Indian intelligence had explored plans to assist the opposition in ousting President Mohamed Muizzu.





He firmly rejected these claims, asserting that he has never had discussions with Indian officials regarding such actions and does not believe India would engage in attempts to destabilize his government.





Nasheed's comments reflect his extensive experience and positive interactions with Indian leadership over two decades, where he noted India's respect for Maldivian sovereignty and its commitment to democratic processes.





He reiterated that while the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which he founded, maintains a strong relationship with India, it does not imply that India will fulfil all requests made by the party.





His statements underscore a desire for continued collaboration between the Maldives and India, which he views as crucial for maintaining stability and fostering growth in his country.





ANI







