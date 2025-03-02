



India is on the verge of completing the world's longest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline, a monumental project aimed at significantly reducing transportation costs and preventing deadly road accidents.





The $1.3 billion pipeline, stretching 2,800Km from Kandla on the west coast to Gorakhpur in northern India, is a joint venture between Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. under the banner of IHB.





This ambitious project is expected to be fully operational by June, with the first phase set to begin in March. Once operational, it will transport approximately 8.3 million tons of LPG annually, meeting about 25% of India's total demand.





Currently, nearly 70% of India's LPG bottling plants rely on trucks for supply, which poses significant safety risks and logistical challenges. The pipeline will effectively replace hundreds of trucks, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.





Recent incidents, such as a tanker overturning in Coimbatore and a fatal crash in Jaipur, highlight the urgency of this infrastructure upgrade. By shifting from truck-based transportation to pipelines, India aims to enhance safety and efficiency in the LPG supply chain.





The project is seen as a "game changer" in the LPG supply chain, likened to moving LPG on a conveyor belt, according to N Senthil Kumar, Director of Pipelines at Indian Oil Corp.





The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has been advocating for expanded pipeline infrastructure to manage rising demand and mitigate road accidents. This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to modernize its energy infrastructure and reduce reliance on less safe transportation methods.





Bloomberg







