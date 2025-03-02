



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV), marking a significant milestone in India's underwater defence and exploration capabilities.





This advanced underwater vehicle is capable of operating autonomously for up to 15 days at a cruising speed of 3 knots, with a maximum speed of 8 knots. The HEAUV is designed to operate at depths of up to 300 meters, making it an invaluable asset for various missions, including Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), and bathymetry.





Weighing 6 tons and measuring 9.75 meters in length with a diameter of 1 meter, the HEAUV is equipped with advanced sensors that enable it to detect and track enemy submarines, as well as navigate autonomously to detect and dispose of underwater mines.





Its ISR capabilities are enhanced by integration with sonar, Electro Optical Systems, and electronic intelligence (ELINT) systems, allowing for comprehensive underwater data collection.





Beyond military applications, the HEAUV excels in bathymetry, mapping the seabed and generating detailed profiles of the ocean floor, which is crucial for scientific research and environmental monitoring.





The successful maiden surface run of the HEAUV at Cochin Shipyard's International Ship Repair Facility in Kochi underscores India's growing prowess in autonomous underwater systems, positioning the nation as a key player in maritime defence and security.





This achievement not only enhances India's defensive capabilities but also propels the country into a pioneering role in the development of advanced underwater technologies.





The HEAUV's versatility and endurance make it one of the most advanced vehicles in its category, offering strategic flexibility and contributing significantly to India's maritime security and research endeavours.





