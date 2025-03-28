



The 14th edition of the India-Russia bilateral naval exercise, Indra Navy, commenced on March 28, 2025, off Chennai and will run until April 2, 2025. This biennial exercise, initiated in 2003, symbolizes the enduring strategic partnership between the Indian and Russian navies, aiming to enhance operational interoperability and maritime cooperation.





The exercise is divided into two phases:





Harbour Phase (March 28–30): Activities include an opening ceremony, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), reciprocal visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings. These events are designed to foster professional interactions and cultural exchanges between personnel from both navies.





Sea Phase (March 31–April 2): Advanced naval drills will be conducted in the Bay of Bengal. These include tactical manoeuvres, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, underway replenishment, helicopter cross-deck landings, and the exchange of sea-riders.





Participating vessels include Russian Federation Naval Ships Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov, alongside Indian Naval Ships Rana and Kuthar. Maritime patrol aircraft P8I will also be involved.





This exercise underscores both nations' commitment to strengthening maritime security, sharing best practices, and reinforcing diplomatic ties through joint naval operations.





