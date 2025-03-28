



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, 2025, following his participation in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperative projects between the two nations.





During his stay, PM Modi will hold discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, focusing on finalising agreements discussed during President Dissanayake's visit to India last year.





The visit will include the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and the inauguration of key development projects supported by India.





Among these is the Sampur solar power plant in Trincomalee, a joint venture between India's NTPC and Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board, aimed at enhancing energy cooperation. PM Modi will also visit Anuradhapura to pay homage to the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi.





This trip underscores India's commitment to its "Neighbourhood First" and "Act East" policies, as well as its broader vision for regional growth and security under the "MAHASAGAR" initiative.





It highlights the civilizational and historic ties between India and Sri Lanka while fostering collaboration in energy, infrastructure, and regional security.





ANI







