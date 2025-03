Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth recently underscored the critical importance of quantum technology for India's defence and strategic autonomy during a seminar in Pune titled "Quantum Technology Impact on Future Warfare and Way Ahead." He emphasised that mastering quantum technology is as transformative as nuclear weapons were in the 20th century, offering unparalleled advantages in national security, economic leadership, and technological sovereignty.





Key Points From Lt Gen Seth's Address:





Global Competition: Major powers like China, the US, and Russia are heavily investing in quantum technologies, making it imperative for India to act urgently to avoid falling behind.





Military Implications





Quantum Sensing: Revolutionary advancements in navigation, imaging, and surveillance. Quantum radars could detect stealth aircraft and submarines with unmatched accuracy, potentially neutralizing modern stealth technologies.





Cryptography: Advanced quantum computers could break conventional encryption methods within minutes, posing risks to secure military communications. Quantum-secured communication systems are vital for protecting India's defence networks.





Quantum Communication: Hack-proof communication systems demonstrated by China's Mozi satellite highlight the need for India to develop similar capabilities.





Strategic Autonomy: Lt Gen Seth stressed the importance of public-private-academic collaboration to accelerate research and development in quantum computing, sensing, and communication technologies. This would ensure India's self-reliance and future-proof its military capabilities.





National Quantum Mission





India has already initiated steps under the National Quantum Mission with an investment of ₹6,000 crore. This mission aims to foster indigenous development of quantum technologies, aligning with other initiatives like the AI Mission and Semiconductor Mission.





Lt Gen Seth's remarks reflect the urgency for India to prioritize quantum technology as a cornerstone of future warfare strategies while securing its position in the global quantum race.





