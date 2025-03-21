



The long-awaited arrival of the GEF404 engine to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A, also known as TEJAS Alpha, marks a significant milestone in India's military aviation history, reported renowned defence journalist Anantha Krishnan M on this Facebook handle.





The GEF404 is all set to touchdown in India, putting an end to the stalemate, the debate, and the concerns, the report added.





The first engine is currently undergoing its final round of rigorous checks at the GE Aerospace facility in Lynn, United States.





These tests are critical due to the prolonged idle state of the engine production line. Once completed, the engine is expected to arrive in India via freight in April 2025.





Production efforts for the TEJAS MK-1A are progressing rapidly at the Nashik Division, often referred to as the MiG Complex.





With over six decades of experience in manufacturing fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), including MiG variants and Su-30MKIs, the workforce has demonstrated remarkable efficiency.





According to officials, 3-4 TEJAS Alphas are already in various stages of production at Nashik, showcasing the division's expertise and commitment.





In parallel, Bangalore has been hosting flight trials for three TEJAS Alphas powered by GE Cat-B engines. These aircraft were notably showcased during the 2025 Plane Carnival's inaugural ceremony.





The rollout of the TEJAS MK-1A from Nashik will not only add a new chapter to the storied legacy of the MiG Complex but also signal a transformative moment for India's indigenous defence capabilities.





Anantha Krishnan M







