



The Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of six additional Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems, which will be an upgraded version of the existing Netra systems currently in service.





This decision was made by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and is part of a broader initiative to enhance India's military capabilities, especially in light of regional security dynamics involving Pakistan and China.





The new AEW&C systems are expected to be mounted on six Embraer aircraft, similar to the existing models, and will significantly improve India's aerial surveillance capabilities. Currently, India operates three AEW&C systems, with one being utilised by the Centre For Air Borne Systems (CABS) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





These systems are crucial for detecting and tracking various aerial threats, including fighter jets, cruise missiles, and drones, offering faster response times compared to ground-based radar systems. They also serve as aerial command centres during missions and can monitor maritime activities.





The DAC's clearance is particularly significant for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has expressed a pressing need for more advanced AEW&C systems. Plans include not only the induction of six Netra Mk1A systems but also an additional six MK-2 systems that are currently under development by DRDO.





The MK-2 systems will be mounted on Airbus A321 aircraft and are anticipated to feature enhanced radar capabilities.





In comparison, Pakistan operates nine SAAB 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft along with four Chinese ZDK03 Karakoram Eagle AWACS, providing it with a substantial surveillance advantage. The urgency for India to bolster its AEW&C capabilities was highlighted during the aerial confrontations with Pakistan in February 2019, where the limitations of India's existing systems became apparent.





The current range of India's Netra system is about 200 km, while the Il-76 based AWACS has a range of 400 km. The upcoming MK-1A and MK-2 versions are expected to have significantly improved ranges and capabilities, thereby enhancing India's operational readiness in the region.





This procurement is part of a larger defence acquisition strategy amounting to over ₹54,000 crore aimed at modernizing India's armed forces and streamlining procurement processes to reduce delays. The initiative aligns with the MoD's goal to celebrate 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms' in defence procurement practices.





Agencies







