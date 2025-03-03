



The recent visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her fellow commissioners to India marked a significant shift in the EU's strategic approach, as it seeks to strengthen ties with India in both trade and defence.





This move comes at a time when the EU is facing challenges in its transatlantic relationship and is looking to diversify its partnerships. The visit highlighted the EU's intent to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) with India by the end of 2025, which would enhance economic cooperation between the two entities.





The EU views India as a crucial partner due to its growing economic and strategic importance. Despite past differences, particularly regarding India's stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU has recognized the need to engage more closely with India to bolster its strategic autonomy.





This strategic shift is driven by the EU's realisation that it cannot replace the U.S. as a security ally or China as an economic partner, making India a valuable alternative.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the India-EU partnership as "natural and organic," emphasizing shared democratic values and a commitment to mutual progress.





The partnership aims to expand beyond trade, focusing on defence, security, and critical technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The EU also seeks to create a defence and security partnership with India, similar to those it has with Japan and South Korea.





In addition to trade and defence, the partnership will explore cooperation in green energy, sustainable urbanisation, and digital technologies.





The EU has committed significant resources to support India's renewable energy goals, including green hydrogen projects. This comprehensive engagement reflects a new phase in India-EU relations, with both sides committed to building a resilient and sustainable future together.





