



Frigates have been a crucial component of naval forces since the end of the 15th century, with the Medee, built in 1741, often cited as the first true frigate. These vessels are smaller than destroyers but are equipped with modern weaponry and sensors, enabling them to perform multiple tasks such as escorting merchant vessels and participating in strike groups. Their role is vital in safeguarding sea lines of communication and supporting various naval operations.





Among the largest and most powerful frigates globally are several notable classes. The Admiral Gorshkov class from Russia is known for its stealth technology and advanced sensors, capable of long-range strikes and anti-submarine warfare.





The Aquitaine class from France, part of the FREMM program, is highly automated and capable of land attack missions. China's Type 054A frigates are technologically advanced with medium-range air defence capabilities. The HNLMS De Ruyter from the Netherlands is equipped with advanced radar systems and anti-ship missiles, while locally-made India's INS Nilgiri features stealth technology and a range of missiles. Japan's JS Mogami is stealthy and well-equipped for anti-submarine warfare, and Italy's Carlo Bergamini class boasts advanced radar and missile systems. Norway's HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen and Germany's Sachsen class also stand out for their advanced sensors and weaponry. Lastly, Spain's Cristóbal Colón is a modern air defence frigate with enhanced electronic systems.





In addition to these established frigates, emerging designs like Indonesia's Merah Putih class, based on the Arrowhead 140 design, are set to become significant additions to global naval capabilities. These frigates are expected to be equipped with advanced radar systems and combat management systems, marking a significant milestone in Indonesia's shipbuilding capabilities. Overall, frigates continue to play a vital role in modern naval forces, offering versatility and power in a compact package.





INS NILGIRI STEALTH FRIGATE





INS Nilgiri is the lead ship of the Project 17A class of stealth guided-missile frigates, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. Commissioned on January 15, 2025, this vessel represents a major enhancement in India's maritime defence capabilities, reflecting the country's commitment to advanced naval technology and strategic autonomy.

INS Nilgiri is the first of seven frigates under Project 17A, with the construction shared between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

Design And Stealth Features

INS Nilgiri is engineered with advanced stealth features designed to minimize its radar signature, enhancing its survivability in contested environments. The frigate incorporates a modern design that supports blue-water operations, enabling it to effectively engage both conventional and unconventional threats. The ship's hull is shaped to reduce radar reflectivity, and it features radar-transparent deck fittings, making it difficult to detect. This design philosophy ensures improved survivability, sea-keeping, and manoeuvrability compared to its predecessors.

Technical Specifications And Armament

INS Nilgiri has a displacement of 6,670 tons, a length of 149 meters, a beam of 17.8 meters, and a draft of 5.22 meters. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 32 knots and has a crew complement of approximately 226 personnel. It is engineered with advanced stealth capabilities, including radar suppression screens and deck fittings designed to minimize its radar signature, enhancing its survivability in contested environments. The INS Nilgiri supports blue-water operations and can engage both conventional and unconventional threats effectively, making it a versatile asset for the Indian Navy.

The frigate is equipped with BrahMos cruise missiles and Barak-8 air defence systems, providing formidable offensive and defensive capabilities. It also features rapid-fire close-in weapon systems for defence against aerial threats and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities supported by the indigenous HUMSA NG sonar system. The ship employs an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for enhanced operational control and utilizes the MF-STAR multi-function digital radar for superior situational awareness.

It uses a combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion system, allowing for high speeds and operational flexibility. Over 80% of its components are sourced domestically, reflecting India's commitment to indigenous shipbuilding and strategic autonomy.

Operational Capabilities And Strategic Significance

INS Nilgiri is designed to operate independently or as part of a naval task force, showcasing India's growing emphasis on flexibility and survivability in maritime operations. The frigate's advanced weapons and sensors enable it to address threats from enemy submarines, ships, and aircraft effectively. The commissioning of INS Nilgiri is a strategic manoeuvre in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region, enhancing India's ability to secure vital sea lanes and project power effectively. With over 70% of its components sourced domestically, INS Nilgiri symbolizes India's commitment to achieving strategic autonomy through indigenous development, aligning with broader objectives within frameworks like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

These features collectively position the INS Nilgiri as a significant addition to the world's fleet of advanced frigates.





