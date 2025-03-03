



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Princess Astrid of Belgium and Defence Minister Theo Francken to discuss potential defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific region.





The meeting highlighted the possibility of enhancing maritime domain cooperation between India and Belgium. Both sides also explored ways to bolster defence industrial cooperation, with Rajnath Singh welcoming investments from Belgian companies in India's defence sector.





He suggested that these companies could significantly contribute by expanding their presence in India and integrating Indian vendors into their supply chains.





Additionally, the two countries agreed to establish an institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism, which would formalize their defence ties.





Princess Astrid is leading a Belgian Economic Mission to India, aimed at strengthening trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations.





The mission, which runs from March 1 to 8, includes representatives from 36 Brussels-based companies and focuses on sectors such as pharmaceuticals, logistics, aerospace, and renewable energy.





The visit also emphasises the construction sector, with a seminar planned to discuss market trends and business opportunities. Furthermore, the delegation participated in a seminar on water and waste management, bringing together Belgian and Indian partners in clean-tech.





The overall trajectory of India-Belgium ties has witnessed steady expansion in the last few years. The focus of the relations has traditionally been on trade and investment.

India is Belgium's 14th largest export destination and the 16th largest importer to Belgium.

India is Belgium's seventh largest export destination outside the EU and the sixth largest trade partner outside the EU.

Trade in diamonds dominates the bilateral trade.

In 2021, the bilateral trade between Belgium and India totalled Euro 12.22 billion.

Belgian imports from India in 2021 totalled Euro 6.07 billion, while Belgian exports to India were Euro 6.15 billion.





