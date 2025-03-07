



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, recently reviewed the operational preparedness of a formation for developments along the Northern Borders.





The visit underscores the Army's proactive approach to ensuring mission readiness and maintaining peak operational efficiency in an evolving security environment. General Dwivedi has been actively engaged in assessing the operational preparedness across various commands, including the Udhampur-based Northern Command, where he commended the professionalism and synergy in operations among the troops.





His visits indicates the importance of modernizing equipment, improving training standards, and fostering innovation to address future challenges effectively.





During his inspections, General Dwivedi interacts with troops, praising their dedication and commitment to the nation. He also highlights the Army's efforts to enhance joint capabilities with other forces, such as the Indian Air Force and Navy, to ensure seamless integration and coordination.





The Army chief's focus on operational readiness and multi-agency synergy reflects the strategic importance of the Northern Borders in maintaining national security. His visits and reviews are part of a broader strategy to ensure that the Indian Army remains agile and equipped to meet emerging challenges in the region.





ANI







