



On March 6, 2025, Europe's new heavy-lift rocket, Ariane-6, successfully completed its first commercial mission by launching a French military reconnaissance satellite, CSO-3, into orbit. The launch took place from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, after several delays, including a last-minute postponement on Monday due to a technical issue with a refuelling valve.





This mission marks a significant milestone for European space efforts, as it demonstrates the continent's ability to independently launch large satellites into orbit for the first time since Russia withdrew its Soyuz rockets following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.





The CSO-3 satellite was deployed into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of approximately 800Km, completing a network of three French military imaging satellites.





The success of this launch is crucial for Europe's strategic autonomy in space, particularly as it seeks to strengthen its defences amid uncertainties about its reliance on the United States as a security partner.





Ariane-6's development began in 2014, but its debut was delayed until July 2024 due to technical challenges.





Despite these setbacks, the rocket's first commercial mission has bolstered Europe's position in the global space industry, which has been dominated by SpaceX in recent years.





The European Space Agency (ESA) and Arianespace are now planning to increase the frequency of Ariane 6 launches, with several missions scheduled for 2025 and up to 12 annually in the future.





The launch also highlights the importance of space exploration as a unifying force for European nations, stressing the need for independent access to space for security and sovereignty.





With the resumption of flights by the smaller Vega-C launcher in December, European space efforts are regaining momentum after facing significant challenges in recent years.





