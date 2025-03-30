



The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) has partnered with the Indian Army's Headquarters Central Command to develop advanced training systems for drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).





Under this collaboration, IIT-K will create a Remote Piloting Training Module (RPTM) and a Software-in-the-Loop Simulator (SITL), which will simulate real-world conditions for training drone operators.





These systems aim to enhance the Army's training capabilities by integrating cutting-edge simulation technologies, reducing costs, improving efficiency, and minimizing risks.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, along with key IIT-K faculty members, including Dr. GM Kamath and Dr. Subrahmanyam Saderla from the Department of Aerospace Engineering.





The RPTM and SITL modules will enable operators to practice scenarios such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical strikes in a controlled virtual environment, eliminating the need for expensive real-time exercises while ensuring precision and safety.





IIT-K Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal emphasized that this partnership highlights the institute's expertise in aerospace engineering and simulation technologies.





The project is expected to be completed within six months and sets the stage for future collaborations between academia and the military in advancing defence technology development.





